No jail for Lytton man who choked girlfriend, swung knife when someone tried to break it up

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops-area man who swung a knife at a Good Samaritan who tried to intervene when he was beating his girlfriend has been sentenced to house arrest.

William Brown, 34, pleaded guilty Monday in Kamloops provincial court to one count each of assault with a weapon and assault by choking.

Brown became involved in an argument with his girlfriend on June 24 inside their Lytton home after accusing her of being unfaithful.

Crown prosecutor Rigel Tessmann said Brown struck her in the ear and choked her, and the commotion awoke a man who was sleeping elsewhere in the house.

The man intervened and separated the two. Tessmann said Brown reacted by shoving the man and shouting, “Don’t pull me away from my woman."

“Mr. Brown left briefly and came back with a small paring-type knife that he swung at [the man],” he said. “He fortunately was able to avoid the knife and left to go get help.”

Tessmann said Brown held the knife to the woman’s throat after the man left but did not break skin or leave a mark.

Brown and the woman were sleeping in bed by the time police arrived. He was arrested immediately and spent a month in jail before he was granted bail to live at a residential treatment facility in the Lower Mainland.

Defence lawyer Ken Walker said Brown has been successful in his first real attempt at treatment for his alcohol use.

“Mr. Brown describes himself as a raging alcoholic since he was 14 years of age,” he said. "He has no recollection of these events, but he accepts what was said as true.”

Brown said he’s enjoying his new perspective, and he plans to move into a dry household in Lytton to keep it up.

“This is the first time I’ve taken treatment and it really has opened my eyes,” he said.

"This is the first time I’ve actually been sober for this long and good things have been happening to me while I’ve been sober. I just hope to continue to do my best to do better.”

Tessmann said he would have likely sought a harsher sentence but for Brown’s gains in recovery.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford went along with a joint submission for a 90-day conditional sentence order, to be followed by a 12-month period of probation.