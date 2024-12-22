Foundary Kamloops expected to open in ground floor of Desert Gardens in 2026

Photo: Contributed

Interior Community Services hopes to open its Foundry Kamloops centre inside the ground level of the Desert Gardens Seniors’ Community Centre in about two years.

Lisa Johannesen, Foundry Kamloops manager, told Kamloops city council the plan is for the facility to open its doors in late 2026 at the Seymour Street location they secured earlier this year.

“This is dependent on our renovation schedule,” Johannesen told council. “We are going to do our best to try to hit this target.”

The Desert Gardens Seniors’ Community Centre donated the $3-million ground floor of its Seymour Street building to ICS to become the future location of Foundry Kamloops.

ICS awarded the contract to deliver Foundry BC programming through Foundry Kamloops in 2022.

“It was a huge donation and impact for this community,” Johannesen said.

ICS has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $4 million for the capital costs associated with renovating the donated space, and has so far secured $1.8 million with the hope of raising the rest by the summer of 2025.

“We're almost halfway there,” Johannesen said. “We need to raise that additional $2.2 [million].”

Foundry Kamloops serves youth ageds 12 to 24 to help access and navigate services for physical and sexual health, mental health, substance use, social services and peer support.

She noted that the Foundry model is one where a youth receives help for a variety of needs in one place — and if not, there is a strong referral process out of that space to all partner agencies.

“We do everything from prenatal to children to family to adult to seniors care, community, living services, food security, housing — you name it,” Johannesen told council. “We do that here in Kamloops and in surrounding regions.”

She noted the service for those who access Foundry is free, low barrier, and requires no referrals, as clients can walk in and often access same-day drop in appointments.