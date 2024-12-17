Clearwater Library will move to a new, temporary location during months long renovation

Photo: File photo Library shelves

The Clearwater Library is moving to the Dutch Lake Community Centre for six months beginning next month due to renovations at its current location.

Beginning in January, the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library will start work on renovating the exterior of the Clearwater Library location at 422 Murtle Cres. and modernizing the building's interior.

The Clearwater Library will close on Dec. 29 due to the construction and its contents packed and moved to its temporary location at 209 Dutch Lake Rd.

The TNRL is asking Clearwater Library patrons to hold on to their library materials until the library reopens at the Dutch Lake Community Centre. The TNRL no longer collects fines for overdue library materials.

The temporary location at the community centre is expected to be ready by late January, and an opening date will be confirmed in advance.

At the temporary library location, many TNRL services will be unchanged. Hours of operation will remain the same, programming will continue, and the full suite of online resources will continue without interruption, including eBooks, audiobooks and research tools. A small book drop will also be located inside the Dutch Lake Community Centre. A reduced collection of materials will be available.

The Clearwater Library renovation is expected to be complete in July 2025.