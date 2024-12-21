Budget constraints at TRU pause $100,000 sustainability grant fund

Photo: File Photo

Budget constraints brought about by a drop in international student enrolment have put a sustainability grant fund at Thompson Rivers University on pause.

That’s what TRU’s sustainability office said in a social media post last week.

Following an announcement last January that the number of international student permits would be cut across Canada, and further changes that have affected the qualifications needed for a post-graduation work permit since, TRU is facing uncertain impacts.

According to the sustainability office’s website, the TRU Sustainability Grant Fund accepts project proposals from students, staff and faculty. The fund can also be used for article processing and other open access publication charges.

A total of $100,000 is available for the annual application intake, and unused funds from previous years are available as well.

“We’ll share an update as soon as we have more information. Thank you for your patience and commitment to sustainability at TRU,” the social media post said.

Further information on the TRU Sustainability Grant Fund is available online.