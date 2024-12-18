With potential tax hike nearing 10%, Kamloops city council will examine service levels during budget talks

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops city council will discuss the possibility of reducing service levels in 2025 after approving a motion from Coun. Kelly Hall.

Hall motioned that city staff and council “embark on a council workshop” in the third or fourth week of January to discuss service levels and their connection to annual property tax rate increases — which is presently projected at 9.67 per cent over last year.

“We're at nine and a half per cent, or something like that right now, and we haven't even looked at [the] supplemental [budget] yet,” Hall told his fellow councillors.

“It’s concerning to me, and I think it's concerning to a lot of people in our community, so let's take the effort of meeting for a day and let's roll the sleeves up and get at it and take a look at some opportunities.”

Hall said he felt it “imperative” that council has a thorough understanding of the municipality’s service levels throughout the city.

The motion came forward during council reports and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson asked why Hall didn’t present the motion as a notice of motion, which would have given council two weeks time to consider the idea.

Corporate officer Maria Mazzotta advised that anything that may lead to a council decision should take place during a committee of the whole meeting and noted there was still space on the agendas of those three next three — Jan. 21, Feb. 11 and March 11 — to include this topic.

Council approved the motion unanimously.