Film commission relaunches interactive movie map for Thompson-Nicola region

Photo: Katrina Harding Crews work on an unnamed film shoot on Oct. 9 in Cache Creek.

Cinephiles can now scout their favourite shooting locations from movies shot in the Kamloops region with the help of a new interactive map.

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission's new Movie Locations Map shows where films, TV shows, music videos and commercials have been shot across the region.

Details of each production are included — including whether locations are accessible to the public, where to watch the finished product and if it can be borrowed through the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library.

TNFC film commissioner Terri Hadwin told Castanet Kamloops a similar map had been decommissioned several years ago due to the cost associated of hosting it.

“With the support of our GIS team at the TNRD, we're taking advantage of our already existing mapping platform and utilizing it to showcase our amazing film project," she said.

Hadwin said the geographic information system team had already built plenty of maps of the region, which were used in developing the new project.

“They came and they asked the film department if they could support us in any way, and I said, ‘Yeah, let's bring back our interactive movie map,’” Hadwin said.

The project was supported with funding from Destination BC.

People want to know

Hadwin said the movie map was relaunched by popular demand.

“A question that we get asked at least once twice a month is about what has been filmed in your area,” she said.

“What we've been hearing from a lot of the visitor centres and such, is they loved the tool that we had before.”

She said the map can be used by film buffs, residents looking to discover new locations and for people visiting the region who want to catch a glimpse of an on-screen location.

Anyone who notices a location or film has been missed can contact the TNFC at [email protected].

"I would encourage the public not to be shy and to email us and let us know where we can make improvements," Hadwin said.