Mounties seek tips after masked men beat Merritt business owner

Photo: RCMP Police say these images show the vehicle and suspects involved in an alleged assault on a Merritt business owner on Monday.

Police are searching for two suspects after a violent attack on the owner of a Merritt barbershop.

The assault occurred Monday morning, police said, when two masked men in all-black entered JJ’s Barbershop on Voght Street and proceeded to beat the man in the back of the store.

The two suspects are believed to have fled in a white four-door 2017 Kia Sportage parked nearby on Irvine Avenue. The SUV was last seen on River Ranch Road.

No valuables were taken from the scene, Mounties said, leading investigators to conclude it was a targeted assault.

As such, police said they do not believe there is any danger to the rest of the community.

Anyone with information relating to the assault is encouraged to contact the RCMP at 250-378-4262 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.