Kamloops artist brightens donation station in support of Christmas Cheer Fund

Photo: Kristen Holliday Artist Yvonne Reddick's work livened up the storefront at 250 Victoria St. where the BCICF Christmas Cheer Donation Station was set up last week.

A storefront set up as a donation space for BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Fund was brightened up with paintings from local artist Yvonne Reddick, who donated part of her sales to the fundraiser.

Reddick, who runs her studio above Main Street Clothing in downtown Kamloops, could be seen last week settled in the front window of 250 Victoria St., painting a special floral art piece.

The downtown storefront was open for about a week and a half, serving as a festive fireside photo booth complete with Reddick’s work.

The artist sold cards, prints and original paintings, including the piece she completed in the window, with 25 per cent of her proceeds going to the Christmas Cheer Fund.

This year, money raised through the Cheer campaign is supporting the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Centre for Seniors Information Kamloops’ Secret Santa program, and BGC Kamloops’ Journey Fund.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).