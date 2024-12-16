Overlanders Bridge on-ramp to temporarily close as crews conduct street light repair

Photo: City of Kamloops A temporary detour will be in effect on Tuesday, Dec. 17, as crews work to repair a street light.

An Overlanders Bridge on-ramp will be temporarily closed on Tuesday as crews work to repair a street light.

The City of Kamloops said the closure will impact the on-ramp used by vehicles travelling from Tranquille Road southbound over the bridge.

Traffic will be detoured along Leigh Road to Fortune Drive.

“Expect delays and avoid the area if possible,” the city said in a social media post. “Obey all signage and traffic control personnel.”