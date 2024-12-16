Kamloops MP among those calling for federal election as Freeland's exit leaves Ottawa in turmoil

Photo: Castanet Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo

Kamloops’ MP is among those wanting to see Canadians head to the polls to pick a new prime minister.

That’s what Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo told Castanet on Monday, not long after news broke that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was quitting caucus.

“Canada’s financial situation is untenable. Our deficit is now at $62 billion, people are lined up at food banks in record numbers, people are choosing between hearing and eating — enough is enough,” Caputo said.

“Clearly, it’s time for an election.”

Freeland’s surprise declaration that she is leaving cabinet and throwing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government into jeopardy came on Monday morning, hours before she was set to introduce the fall economic statement.

She said the prime minister lost faith in her after she fought back against some of his policy decisions, and that he wanted to assign her to a new role.

“The former finance minister has told the prime minister what Canadians are telling me and this government — there is no confidence in the prime minister,” Caputo said.

Monday's news prompted turmoil in Ottawa.

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have been among those calling Monday for Trudeau to step down. But Singh stopped short of calling for an election and did not say that his party will end its support of the minority Liberal government.

Singh’s NDP has voted with the Liberals on three Conservative non-confidence motions so far this fall, keeping the government from toppling.