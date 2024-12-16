TNRD flags lowered to honour Sun Peaks mayor, who died this weekend

Photo: TNRD Al Raine, Sun Peaks mayor and TNRD director, died this weekend at the age of 83.

Flags in front of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Civic Building will be lowered to half-mast in honour of Sun Peaks Mayor Al Raine, who died this weekend at the age of 83.

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality announced Sunday that Raine died surrounded by his wife, former senator and champion skier Nancy Greene Raine, and family.

Raine announced earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

Raine, who was first elected to the mayor's office after Sun Peaks became a municipality in 2010, served on the TNRD's board of directors for 14 years. In a statement, the TNRD said Raine is "remembered fondly for his exemplary work as a community builder and leader."

"Al's vision and leadership helped create what are now world-class ski destinations in Whistler and Sun Peaks. His significant contributions to skiing in Canada and development of the sport have spanned more than a half-century," the TNRD said in a statement.

The regional district said Raine was a friend and mentor to many of his board colleagues.

"His positive contributions to his community have had a broad and lasting benefit to the entire Thompson-Nicola region," the TNRD said.

Numerous tributes for Raine have been posted online by government representatives, area residents and the ski community.

In a statement, Kamloops city council gave its condolences to Raine’s family, friends and colleagues.

Council said Raine was a “visionary leader” who helped shape the success of Sun Peaks Resort and enriched the surrounding community.

“Al Raine’s leadership and foresight transformed Sun Peaks into a world-class destination while fostering a strong and vibrant community,” the statement said. “His dedication to economic development and residents’ well-being is a legacy that will endure for generations.”

Frank Caputo, MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, said he was “honoured” to have known Raine. Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar said the Sun Peaks mayor was “a bright light and a true community builder.”

“He will be missed by all who knew him," Milobar said in a social media post.

Big White Ski Resort said its team is mourning Raine’s death with heavy hearts.

“His legacy will forever inspire us,” the resort's post said.

In a letter published on the municipality’s website, Raine told the community he resigned as mayor at midnight on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Raine said he was “lucky to have lived a full life with no regrets.”

“It was a great privilege to have been mayor of Sun Peaks and work with your elected representatives,” his letter reads.

“Sun Peaks has great potential, and it can be even better if we all look after our guests, count our blessings and continue to make visitors feel special.”

A celebration of life is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sun Peaks Centre.