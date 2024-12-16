Kamloops firefighters quick to extinguish mattress fire in Columbia Street motel

Photo: Josh Dawson

No injuries were reported Monday morning after a mattress that caught fire inside the Star Lodge was quickly doused by firefighters.

Kamloops Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 775 Columbia St. just after 9:30 a.m. where they found smoke billowing out of one of the rooms.

“Nobody was in there, thankfully,” said KFR Capt. Corey Butler.

“Opened the door, smoke came out, so they had their line and put a little water on it, and mostly just getting the smoke out, search the room and whatnot.”

Firefighters could be seen mopping up the fire just after 10 a.m. and were dousing the fire-damaged mattress that had been brought outside.

Butler said the blaze was contained to a single unit.

“Looks like it started on the mattress, not 100 per cent sure what the cause was, but got it out real quick,” he said.

“There’s going to be smoke damage for sure, it’s mostly concrete from what I can tell so there’s no real extension.”

Butler said there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire and no one was in the room when KFR arrived.