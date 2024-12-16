Mounties renew call for tips in 2023 slaying of Kamloops man

Photo: RCMP Police said these photos of Mark Hoffman were taken from surveillance footage at a liquor store on Paul Lake Road, the last place he was seen alive.

One year after his body was found just outside the city, police are renewing their call for tips to help solve the murder of a Kamloops man.

Investigators believe Mark Hoffman and his dog were shot to death in the Logan Lake community forest, west of Highway 5 off Inks Lake Road.

Hoffman was last seen at a liquor store on Paul Lake Road at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2023. His body was discovered the following day.

“This remains an open and active investigation,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in a news release.

“We’re urging anyone who had contact with Mark Hoffman, saw his vehicle or has any information that may help solve this crime to contact us.”

Last year, police said they believed Hoffman left his Kamloops home at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 with his dog.

They said investigators received a report of a sudden death near Inks Lake the following day, and officers located Hoffman and his dog shortly after arriving on scene. Hoffman’s older-model Ford Explorer was also found nearby.

Anyone with information about Hoffman’s case can call police at 1-877-987-8477.