Active Care disappointed in lawsuit alleging more than $1M in unpaid work

Photo: Josh Dawson Orak Contracting Ltd. is claiming Active Care Alternative Housing Society hasn't paid more than $1 million for construction work on a mixed-use development at 501 Tranquille Rd.

Faced with a lawsuit alleging more than $1 million worth of unpaid bills for work on a North Shore development, Active Care Alternative Housing Society says it's "disappointed" the claim has been filed.

In a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court last month, Orak Contracting Ltd. claimed Active Care had not paid more than $1 million for the construction of a 40-unit mixed-use building at 501 Tranquille Rd.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

In a statement to Castanet, the society’s leadership team said it was “disappointed” the claim had been filed and said its residents wouldn’t be affected.

“As an organization, our priority is the people who reside in our buildings, therefore we want to be clear that our residents will not be impact by this lawsuit,” the statement said.

“Additionally, we seek to build strong working relationships within community, ensuring those we work with are paid quickly for agreed upon services rendered.”

The society said it cannot comment any further on the details of the lawsuit, but said its vendors and sub-trades have been paid.

“We look forward to sharing more when we are able to,” the society said.

Court records show Active Care has not filed a response to Orak Contracting's claim.