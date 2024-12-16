Snow to be replaced by rain with Kamloops temperatures forecast to rise over coming week

While snow is forecast to fall for much of the beginning of the week, Environment Canada says rising temperatures means showers can be expected by the weekend.

Monday will see cloudy skies and a high of -1 C. Snow is expected to fall late in the morning and periods of snow are anticipated overnight with a low of -1 C.

“Late Tuesday afternoon, we do have another system that moves across the southern interior, which will bring another round of snow,” Environment Canada meteorologist Nan Lu said.

“Right now, it still doesn’t look like we’ll be expecting snowfall warnings for the southern interior, but highways could see some higher accumulation.”

Tuesday will see cloudy skies and a high of 1 C. A 60 per cent chance of snow is in the forecast.

Flurries are expected to turn to showers on Wednesday when temperatures rise to 6 C. Cloudy periods are anticipated Wednesday night with a low of 0 C.

“For (the) later part of this week, it looks like the southern interior will still be in an active weather pattern, so we’ll see one system after the next bringing periods of snow or rain and mainly cloudy conditions,” Lu said.

Cloudy skies and a high of 2 C can be expected on Thursday, which will drop to a low of 1 C during the night.

Friday will see a high of 4 C with cloudy skies. Temperatures will lower to 3 C overnight.

Overcast skies are forecast to continue over the weekend with daytime highs around 5 C, according to Environment Canada.