'Concern' among TRU community with impact of cuts still unknown

Members of Thompson Rivers University's community say they have concerns with what impacts will come from the university's strategy to balance next year's books in the face of plummeting international enrolment.

Following an announcement last January that the number of international student permits would be cut across Canada and capped for two years, TRU is now facing uncertain times afters its international enrolment dropped by 400 this fall from last year and is expected to continue falling.

TRU’s board of governors announced its plan to balance next year’s budget when it met earlier this month.

The plan includes slashing spending by 7.4 per cent, accumulating around a $5 million surplus this year and restricting $9.5 million in operating funds for future investments.

Speaking with Castanet in November, TRU provost Gillian Balfour said budget cuts will start with reductions to non-compensation and budget holders have been given the responsibility to determine where reductions can be made.

TRU is expecting it will need to reduce expenditures by an average of 5 per cent each year from 2026-27 to 2028-29.

Support staff workload worries

Lois Rugg, CUPE 4879 president, which represents support staff at TRU, said the union was “a little concerned” with what budget cuts may look like.

“We don't know specifics to what each department is planning, so lots of uncertainty that way,” Rugg said.

TRU’s plan includes finding $7 million to $10 million by eliminating 70 to 75 vacant positions. A hiring freeze was put in place in October, although hiring is still happening in “strategically important” areas.

Rugg said the union was concerned this may leave workers with a heavier workload.

“I think in some areas where there’s already really heavy workload and there’s been some need for those vacancies to be filled, that’s going to put a lot of extra pressure on the staff,” she said.

A notice sent out across campus in November said TRU may consider reducing existing positions in some cases, but Balfour told Castanet at the time it wasn’t yet known if any jobs would be lost as part of TRU’s strategy.

“I think the institution and the leadership has been trying to communicate as much as they can to people, to sort of help alleviate some of that pressure and concerns,” Rugg said.

“But the reality is that anytime there might be some kind of threat to job security, it's always very concerning.”

Rugg said the union was optimistic solutions would be found, and noted universities across the province are in the same predicament.

Contract faculty numbers to fall

The university said a natural reduction in spending will be seen as enrolment falls, including $2 million to $5 million through a reduction of sessional and university instructor teaching loads.

TRU faculty association president Tara Lyster said faculty have been told budget cuts won’t impact tenured faculty, but she was concerned for the impact on sessional faculty.

“These faculty are not offered the protection of layoffs, and so they’re basically not offered contracts and they don’t have work,” she said.

“It will affect a number of faculty in a variety of different areas on campus.”

Part of TRU’s plan for budget cuts includes a one per cent non-salary reduction, accounting for $2.7 million, and further “metric-based and other targeted non-compensation reductions" will account for $6 million to $10 million.

“Faculty are interested in what that would be, and would like to have full transparency and be a part of the decision making of areas that are being reduced at this point,” Lyster said.

Balfour told the board of governors she is working with school deans to find where new programs can be created quickly. Degree programs can take upwards of 24 months to receive approval while certificate and diploma programs require significantly less time.

“The more that faculty and TRUFA can be involved in the planning, especially faculty in the planning of new programs, I think that’ll be better for everyone and would increase optimism,” Lyster said.

“But right now there’s still too many unknowns.”

Student impact unknown

TRU student union university affairs co-ordinator Sierra Rae said the union doesn’t yet know what impacts budget cuts will have on students.

“We’re kind of imagining that there’s going to be a number of impacts that will impact students and our community, particularly because we’re thinking that this is something that could happen again in the future,” Rae said.

TRU has said the reduction in international enrolment has primarily been caused by uncertainty around Canada being a viable place to study. Jannat Bhullar, TRUSU university affairs committee executive, said she thought the reductions would add to the uncertainty.

“There's also more anxiety around how their programs would look like, or what academic offerings would look like,” Bhullar said.

She said the reductions won’t target the root cause of the problem — an overreliance on international student tuition and fees.

“It’s an unsustainable practice to rely heavily on international premiums to manage the finances around the institution,” Bhullar said.

“I think it’s high time with the international rules changes and everything that TRU should focus on finding a sustainable alternative.”

Next year's projections show a $14 million drop in international tuition and fees from the current 2024-25 forecast, from $95 million to $81 million.

After next year’s budget reductions, TRU is forecasting a $1.3 million budget surplus in the 2025-26 fiscal year. TRU will approve its 2025-26 budget in the new year.