Cancer battle has local speed skater calling for support of team at RIH this holiday season

Photo: RIHF photo Michelle Pepin laces up her skates.

Michelle Pepin is inviting Kamloopsians and all others to join her team and make a donation to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation this holiday season.

Pepin — affectionately known as Coach Pep — grew up in the town of Mattawa, Ont., and survived heart surgery as a baby to become a world-class master age class speed skater. Today she works as a power skating coach in B.C.’s Interior, and is facing her toughest challenge yet — stage 3 endometrial cancer.

When Pepin received her diagnosis she refused to let negative emotions take hold, and refocused, approaching the challenge like any other competition — with a clear game plan and an unrelenting will to fight, a press release from the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation stated.

After undergoing a hysterectomy this summer, Pepin has completed her sixth and final round of chemotherapy at Royal Inland Hospital and will soon begin radiation in Kelowna.

According to Pepin, she’s drawn strength from the guidance and support of her care team in Kamloops, including her gynecologist, family doctor, oncologist and registered nurse.

“Growing up, I watched my mom dedicate herself to nursing with such compassion and selflessness. Now, experiencing that same level of care from my medical team, I’ve gained an even deeper appreciation for their work. Their expertise, kindness and devotion have carried me through this fight, and I have the utmost respect for everything they do,” Pepin said in the release.

Donations to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation support the entire network of care that makes cancer treatment possible at the tertiary hospital in Kamloops.

“From diagnosis to recovery, cancer patients rely on many areas of the hospital, including emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging, surgery, oncology, laboratory, ongoing supportive care and more,” the RIHF release stated.

“Your gift strengthens this vital system, ensuring patients receive the comprehensive healthcare they need at every step of their journey.”

Every donation to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation helps strengthen the different departments in the hospital that fuel recovery.

“As Michelle’s story shows, we are stronger together,” the RIHF release stated.

Royal Inland Hospital Foundation was incorporated in 1983. Its mission is to inspire donors to give, and to build meaningful relationships to support the hospital and the community’s healthcare needs.