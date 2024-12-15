Sun Peaks' first and only mayor Al Raine passes away

Photo: KTW file Al Raine

Sun Peaks mayor Al Raine has passed away.

According to a notice from the municipality of Sun Peaks, Raine passed away peacefully surrounded by family and his wife Nancy Green Raine.

First elected in 2010, Raine is the only person to ever serve as mayor of Sun Peaks.

In a message addressed to the Sun Peaks Community, Raine said he had resigned as mayor at midnight Dec. 14.

“Not something that I had planned or something that I really wanted to do. However, as we all know one can’t control everything in life,” Raine said.

Raine said a combination of ALS with adult-onset asthma had made it more difficult for him to breathe.

“I have been lucky to have lived a full life with no regrets, with a supporting and wonderful wife, two healthy boys and a life full of adventures,” he said.

“I would have been upset if I were 38 years old and diagnosed with ALS but at 83, the best years are behind me.”

Raine said it had been a “great privilege” to serve as mayor and to work with elected representatives.

“Sun Peaks has great potential, and it can be even better if we all look after our guests, count our blessings and continue to make visitors feel special,” Raine said.

“Always remember, the Sun Peaks people make the difference in whether our guests return or go somewhere else. The community makes people feel special and that is why people love Sun Peaks.”

A celebration of life is planned to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Sun Peaks Centre. The municipality said more details will be provided in the future.

“Thanks for sharing this journey,” Raine concluded his message.