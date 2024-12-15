New target opening date for long-promised Ronald McDonald House Family Room at Royal Inland Hospital

Photo: Contributed Renderings of the soon-to-be completed Ronald McDonald House Family Room at Royal Inland Hospital

The second Ronald McDonald House Family Room in B.C. is expected to open in Kamloops early next year, according to Interior Health.

Todd Mastel, IH executive director of business operations, told the Thompson Regional Hospital Board that construction of the new facility is underway right now on the third floor of Royal Inland Hospital beside the new paediatrics unit.

“Hoping to have that completed this winter 2025 — a great addition to a hospital and a big thanks on our part to both the Ronald McDonald House Foundation and the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation for bringing this together for us,” Mastel said.

The family room provides an area for families attending the hospital to rest and be nearby their children while they are receiving care in the paediatrics unit.

The Ronald McDonald Family Room will contain sleeping areas for overnight stays, a kitchen, laundry facilities, a play area and a lounge with TV and internet access.

Construction of the 1,000-square-foot facility is being funded by a donation of just under $1 million, made by an anonymous Kamloops philanthropist. Operating costs will be a little more than $100,000 per year and will be covered by donations.

“It will have one sleep room, and then a beautiful common space that’s broken up into areas with a kitchen, a play space, a little computer space, a TV and kind of a lounge. It’s really a family room where families that are in the hospital can just get out of the clinical environment.”

The RIH facility will be one of just two RMH family rooms in B.C., with the other at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Plans for the Kamloops family room have been in the works since 2019 and the space was previously projected to be operating by the middle of these year.

There are also in the works for a second Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver — a project being undertaken as the agency celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The current 96,000-square-foot house, on the grounds of BC Children’s Hospital, has space for 73 families. The new facility, which will cost an estimated $100 million, will more than double RMH’s capacity in Vancouver.