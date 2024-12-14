RIH pack ambulance full of Christmas goodies to support locals in need

Photo: Michael Potestio (From left) Paramedic Anne Harris and RIH central functions co-ordinator Sarah Beckmann load a box of items into the back of an ambulance for the hospital's second annual Fill the Ambulance event that collects items for those in need at Christmas.

An ambulance was transformed into Santa’s sleigh on Friday.

Royal Inland Hospital's second annual "Fill the Ambulance" event, in partnership with BC EHS, collected a carload of toys, non-perishable food items, clothes and personal care products for three organizations in need — Christmas Amalgamated, the Kamloops Food Bank and the Emerald House shelter.

Josh Sharp, a clinical director at RIH, said the ambulance was an estimated 80 per cent full — the amount filled last year — with donations still coming in before the event wrapped up on Friday afternoon.

Donations were being accepted until about 2 p.m., at which point the donations were delivered around town.

“We're going to pretty much drive this ambulance over and start delivering some of these goods out,” Sharp said.

The hospital will continue accepting donations until Dec. 23, with further drop-offs possible at the first-floor administration office at RIH.