Kamloops Search and Rescue tasked out to Sun Peaks to aid in search for 3 missing skiers

Photo: KSAR File Photo

Kamloops Search and Rescue crews are once again headed out to Sun Peaks.

The team shared on social media that they've been asked to assist in the search for three missing skiers at the ski resort on Friday night.

KSAR spent the past few days helping search for another missing skier on the hill, which Kamloops Mounties confirmed on Friday afternoon that his body had been located.

Details are limited from KSAR at this time, only stating that their team is mobilizing.

Castanet will update as more information becomes known.