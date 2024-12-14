Kamloops Search and Rescue locate 3 missing skiers safe and sound

Photo: KSAR File Photo

UPDATE: 10:22 a.m.

Three missing skiers at Sun Peaks were found alive and well Saturday morning after Kamloops Search and Rescue were called out to look for them Friday night.

In a press release, RCMP Sgt. JP Edinger said all three skiers are uninjured.

KSAR search manager Alan Hobler told Castanet Kamloops the three skiers were found at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the same area where 68-year-old skier Tomasz Jaholkowski was found deceased earlier this week.

According to Sun Peaks Resort, this is an area outside the ski-area boundary.

In a social media post, KSAR said the three people were found by their ground teams and the use of a drone.

"They were cold and tired but in good shape. Together they bushwhacked their way down the mountain," KSAR stated on Facebook.

According to KSAR, the three missing skiers were back in Sun Peaks village Around 6 a.m. and passed on to BCEHS for evaluation.

ORIGINAL: 9:40 p.m.

Kamloops Search and Rescue crews are once again headed out to Sun Peaks.

The team shared on social media that they've been asked to assist in the search for three missing skiers at the ski resort on Friday night.

KSAR spent the past few days helping search for another missing skier on the hill, which Kamloops Mounties confirmed on Friday afternoon that his body had been located.

Details are limited from KSAR at this time, only stating that their team is mobilizing.

Castanet will update as more information becomes known.