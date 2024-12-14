All six missing skiers at Sun Peaks this year went out-of-bounds resort says as trio rescued from backcountry on Saturday

Photo: KSAR File Photo

UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.

Sun Peaks Resort has issued a warning to skiers and snowboarders to stay inbounds on the slopes after three visitors to the ski hill were found alive and unharmed in an out-of-bounds area Saturday morning.

The trio went missing the day before and were found by a search party and a drone at about 4:30 a.m.

The incident brings the total number of people who have gone missing on the slopes at Sun Peaks to six in the past two weeks, including one that ended in a fatality.

The three who went missing Friday were reported missing by friends after failing to meet at a pre-arranged time, according to a release from the resort.

“Search efforts, conducted by our teams in collaboration with Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR), continued through the evening and into the early morning hours,” the release stated. “We extend our sincere gratitude to our Ski Patrol, KSAR, and everyone involved for their swift and dedicated response.”

The trio were found in the same out-of-bounds area where 68-year-old skier Tomasz Jaholkowski was found deceased earlier this week, according to KSAR.

Jaholkowski was last seen on Tuesday morning at about 11:30 a.m. on video surveillance at the West Bowl chairlift on Tod Mountain and he was found dead on Thursday afternoon.

KSAR was also called to assist in looking for a missing skier at Sun Peaks on Nov. 30 and again on Dec. 3. Both were found safe in those instances.

According to the resort’s press release, all the recent instances of missing persons on the mountain at Sun Peaks involved individuals who chose to ignore the roped and signed ski area boundary.

The resort says that beyond the ropes lies terrain that has limited to no cellular service, is not patrolled, is often not skiable, and is extremely difficult to exit safely.

“We want to reinforce the importance of never leaving the ski area boundary,” the release stated. “These boundaries are clearly roped to ensure the safety and protection of all our on-mountain guests.”

The release went on to note that while their new West Bowl chairlift offers opportunities for skiers and snowboarders to explore new in-bound terrain suitable for intermediate and advanced levels, they urge all guests to respect the ski area boundary at all times.

“Never venture beyond the ski area boundary,” the resort’s release stated.

UPDATE: 10:22 a.m.

Three missing skiers at Sun Peaks were found alive and well Saturday morning after Kamloops Search and Rescue were called out to look for them Friday night.

In a press release, RCMP Sgt. JP Edinger said all three skiers are uninjured.

KSAR search manager Alan Hobler told Castanet Kamloops the three skiers were found at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the same area where 68-year-old skier Tomasz Jaholkowski was found deceased earlier this week.

According to Sun Peaks Resort, this is an area outside the ski-area boundary.

In a social media post, KSAR said the three people were found by their ground teams and the use of a drone.

"They were cold and tired but in good shape. Together they bushwhacked their way down the mountain," KSAR stated on Facebook.

According to KSAR, the three missing skiers were back in Sun Peaks village Around 6 a.m. and passed on to BCEHS for evaluation.

ORIGINAL: 9:40 p.m.

Kamloops Search and Rescue crews are once again headed out to Sun Peaks.

The team shared on social media that they've been asked to assist in the search for three missing skiers at the ski resort on Friday night.

KSAR spent the past few days helping search for another missing skier on the hill, which Kamloops Mounties confirmed on Friday afternoon that his body had been located.

Details are limited from KSAR at this time, only stating that their team is mobilizing.

Castanet will update as more information becomes known.