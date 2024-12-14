Kamloops Krampus visits Victoria Street storefront to support BCICF Christmas Cheer Fund

Photo: Wenda Noonan The Kamloops Krampus stopped by the Christmas Cheer Donation Station last weekend.

The Kamloops Krampus made a stop at the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Donation Station, generously lending a hand in support of three local charities.

Wenda Noonan, BCICF executive director, said the devilish holiday character paid a visit ahead of the Kamloops Krampus Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7.

“Guess who made the nice list this year? The Kamloops Krampus,” Noonan said in a statement, adding they stopped by with a generous donation in hand.

“Huge thanks to Kristina Erickson, one of the event organizers, who channeled all that Krampus energy into thoughtfully collecting donations for Christmas Cheer. Even Krampus knows that giving feels better than taking!”

The Christmas Cheer Donation Station has been running for about a week at 250 Victoria St., setting up shop inside the storefront with a festive fireside photo booth and a selfie station with giant marquee letters.

The donation station will be open for an extra day on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Noonan said families, friends, coworkers and even pets and their owners have been stopping by to take holiday photos in exchange for a donation to the Christmas Cheer Fund.

This year, money raised through the Cheer campaign is supporting the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Centre for Seniors Information’s Secret Santa program and BGC Kamloops’ Journey Fund.

BCICF volunteers will also be setting up a pop-up booth on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kamloops Indoor Farmers Market, located at 140 Laburnum Dr.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).