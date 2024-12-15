Kamloops council votes to reallocate $1.1 M in funding, boosting Pacific Way off-ramp improvement budget

Photo: City of Kamloops Council voted to increase the budget for a highway off-ramp improvement project.

Kamloops council has approved an additional $1.1 million in funding for a project that would see a second left-hand turn lane added to the Highway 1 and Pacific Way off-ramp.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Nii Noi Akuetteh, the city’s transportation engineer, provided an update on the dual left turn improvement project, which has been on the books since 2015.

Akuetteh said in 2015, the city told the ministry it would add the intersection improvement, a commitment that was a condition for the development of the Cascades Casino complex.

In 2022, council approved a $2.3 million business case for the off-ramp improvements.

“Since then, a refined design has been developed,” Akuetteh said.

“This has been done through collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and a contractor to consider things like the construction window traffic management, as well as design parameters such drainage, electrical requirements for the traffic signal at the pacific way intersection, and traffic management requirements from the ministry.”

He said the project is now estimated to cost $3.4 million — more than $1 million more than the 2022 business case.

The updated cost has factored in these design parameters, inflation and the rising cost of construction, labor and construction materials.

Akuetteh told council there won’t be any impact on taxation, with money able to be shifted from the city’s Intersection Capacity budget, which is funded by development cost charges.

However, this reallocation would postpone the Westsyde Road, Ord Road, Halston Avenue, Eighth Street and Batchelor Hills Drive intersection improvement project from 2025 to 2027/2028.

Akuetteh said council could opt to postpone the Pacific Way off-ramp project, but this could end up causing a traffic queue backup onto Highway 1, which is a safety risk.

He noted that postponing this project would also break the city’s 2015 commitment to the ministry and could risk the ability to secure future approvals or support.

Council voted 7-1 to reallocate funds from the Intersection Capacity budget to the Highway 1 and Pacific Way off-ramp project budget.

Coun. Bill Sarai voted in opposition to the recommendation, and Coun. Stephen Karpuk declared a conflict of interest on the matter as his office is located near the area.

The off-ramp improvement project is planned to take place in 2025.