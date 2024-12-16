City council officially adopts utility rate increases approved for 2025

Photo: Contributed

A suite of utility rate increases will come into effect in the new year after council officially adopted new rates at its final reading of 2024 last Tuesday by unanimous vote.

In November, council asked staff to move ahead with preparing the series of utility rate increases for next year — a 15 per cent water increase and five per cent increases for both sewer and solid waste.

This equates to about a $68 increase for water (about $5.60 per month) and $25 for sewer (about $2 per month).

For solid waste, annual fee adjustments will be made based on cart size. This includes a $4 increase for 245 and 360 litre recycling carts, a $15 increase for the 180 litre garbage carts and a $24 increase for the 245 litre garbage carts.

According to city staff, the 2025 water utility increase, which was also discussed at length last year, is due in part to the Noble Creek Irrigation System decommissioning and council-approved increases to the development cost charge water assist factor.

Other cost pressures include things like labour, electricity rates and vehicle maintenance.