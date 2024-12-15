Kamloops high school hoopers ready to crown new Fulton Cup champions

Photo: Michael Potestio Cale Hanaghan (left) puts up a shot at Fulton Cup media day last week. The tournament will tip off on Wednesday.

Kamloops high school basketball teams are getting ready to compete for the Tournament Capital’s unofficial city championship.

The Fulton Cup will tip off for the 26th year on Wednesday at the Tournament Capital Centre. On Friday, champions will be crowned in senior girls’, senior boys’, junior girls’ and junior boys’ divisions.

The players are excited.

“I can’t wait for all the energy and just being in this environment,” Kiyo Brown, a Grade 12 forward for the Westsyde Whundas. “Just getting to see everybody — lots of good players and the environment is great every year.”

Meaghan Bourgeois, a Grade 12 guard for the Valleyview Vikings, said the Fulton Cup is always a highlight on the calendar.

"It’s going to be a really nice atmosphere, and it’s really fun seeing your friends from other schools,” she told Castanet.

"The atmosphere is great, the people are great, and it sounds like this year a lot of people are putting in a lot of effort and time to make this special for all of us.”

The tournament is sponsored by Fulton & Co.

“Kamloops is such a community-based city, it’s so important to be supportive,” said Jill LaPlaca, Fulton’s marketing and events co-ordinator.

“Sports that can further kids’ careers when they go to school, or to just have them together on teams working together, to be a part of that as a company is super important."

For more information on the tournament, including the game schedules, click here.