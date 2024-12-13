Rivers Trail through Kamloops' Pioneer Park reopens, bridge debris removal continues

Photo: Josh Dawson Cranes and other machinery pictured working earlier this fall to deconstruct the remnants of the Red Bridge.

The City of Kamloops announced this week that Rivers Trail within Pioneer Park has reopened following a lengthy closure as crews work to remove what’s left of the Red Bridge.

The bridge was destroyed in an early-morning fire in September. Police have said they believe the blaze was set intentionally.

In a statement published on Dec. 9, the city said most closures related to the Red Bridge fire have now been lifted.

“Rivers Trail within Pioneer Park has reopened, additional trail closures are not anticipated,” the city said.

Pioneer Park, its parking lot and the boat launch will remain closed until further notice, as Ministry of Transportation and Transit crews continue work to remove the debris and remaining bridge structure.

Residents heading out on the water must stay away from the Red Bridge site.

“Transport Canada and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure have ordered the portion of the South Thompson River between Pioneer Park and Riverside Park to remain closed to all boating,” the statement said.

The city said the safety and quality of its drinking water hasn’t been impacted as a result of the Red Bridge fire or debris, as the water intake is located upstream of the bridge site.

“The city continuously monitors water quality and would immediately advise residents of any health concerns using the Voyent Alert app,” the statement said.