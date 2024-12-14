Annual food drive brings in more than 1,500 pounds of non-perishable items, City of Kamloops says

Photo: Facebook / City of Kamloops The City of Kamloops says the annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser was a big success.

An annual food drive launched by the City of Kamloops and BC Transit brought in more than 1,500 pounds of non-perishable food items for the Kamloops Food Bank.

The annual Stuff the Bus event was held last weekend at the Columbia Square Save-On-Foods.

“Residents showed their generosity in a big way by contributing $3,995.55 in monetary donations and stuffing a transit bus with 1,510 lb. of non-perishable food items,” the city said in a statement.

“City of Kamloops staff and volunteers from TransDev Kamloops, FedEx, and the 1st Kamloops Scouts came together to help make the event a success once again.”

The city and BC Transit thanked Save-On-Foods, the Kamloops Food Bank and Kamloops residents for “making the holiday season a bit brighter this year.”