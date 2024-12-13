No foul play suspected after missing skier found dead at Sun Peaks Resort

Photo: RCMP Tomasz Jaholkowski, 68, vanished Tuesday while skiing at Sun Peaks Resort. He was found dead on Thursday afternoon.

A skier who vanished on the mountain at Sun Peaks Resort has been found dead.

Kamloops Mounties confirmed on Friday afternoon that Tomasz Jaholkowski’s body had been located.

The 68-year-old was last seen on Tuesday morning at about 11:30 a.m. and he was found dead on Thursday afternoon.

There is no word on how he died, but police have ruled out foul play.

“No criminality is suspected in his death,” Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release.