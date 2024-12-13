Kamloops city council OKs one extra hour of partying at bars, nightclubs on New Year's Eve

Photo: Contributed Bars and nightclubs can now ring in the New Year until 3 a.m. instead of 2 a.m. after city council approved a bylaw amendment on Tuesday.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, council approved amendments to the city’s zoning bylaw definitions for lounges, neighbourhood pubs and nightclub/cabarets to allow the establishments to stay open until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The allows the establishments to stay open for longer overnight on the holiday without having to apply to the municipality.

Typically, businesses classified as neighbourhood pubs must close at 1 a.m., while nightclubs must close by 2 a.m.

Last year, after receiving a request from the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, council agreed to extend hours of operation for liquor-primary establishments until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.