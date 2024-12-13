YMCA BC Kamloops envisioning new, modern facility as old Battle Street houses demolished

Photo: Kristen Holliday Colin Reid, vice president, YMCA BC Kamloops region, says the Y has big dreams for its Battle Street properties.

The Kamloops Y believes it’s high time to build something new.

Colin Reid, vice president for YMCA BC’s Kamloops region, says the Y is working to solidify its vision for a new building to be constructed on its Battle Street properties, an area already surrounded by booming development — including the massive City Gardens residential project.

Two old houses, which were located east of the YMCA’s downtown community centre, have been recently demolished, leaving a bare, 20,000 square-foot site prime for a new build.

Reid said the houses, which the Y owned, were in rough shape — and it was time for a change.

“What does the Kamloops community need for the future? We needed something better than old houses,” Reid said.

“If you go to a Canadian city or North American city, for that matter, that’s building a new Y, you'll see a building twice as big as the one we've got now. It'll be modern, it’ll be contemporary. It'll provide services to a wide range of people, and serve a volume of people twice the size that we're currently serving.

“So why should Kamloops be any different than any other Canadian city? We should have that.”

Accessible and modern

The current Kamloops Y, located at 400 Battle St., was built in 1975. Reid said it was constructed to serve families with young children, but Kamloops has a more varied population now, including an aging demographic that is staying active longer in life.

The 50-year-old building doesn’t have an elevator, so those in wheelchairs or with mobility difficulties can’t access the second floor.

Meanwhile, the downtown neighbourhood continues to grow — as does the demand for recreation and aquatic programming in Kamloops.

“We've market surveyed it, we've studied it. We know this is needed in the downtown core," Reid said. "There's no other facility — either existing, or no other facility proposed for the downtown core — that would replicate what's here."

He said they are still considering a number of different concepts, but are leaning toward working around the existing building’s pool tank while constructing a new facility on the east site.

A new building would incorporate accessible, modern change rooms, larger aquatic spaces, exercise facilities, community gathering places, and a variety of programming for people of all ages.

Reid said there is also the potential to add childcare, and a space for an emergency shelter that can help women and their children escaping domestic violence.

Reid noted the Y serves people of all walks of life, and while planning is still in the preliminary stages, they are keeping that mission at the forefront. He said they want to create a space where everyone feels a sense of belonging, and where multiple generations can interact.

“There are young families are coming in here who are expecting the first child, and their grandparents are here, and they're in the last phase of life," he said.

"You have to build a building that’s going to serve a wide range of needs."

The Y is in the early stages of a fundraising campaign, speaking with people about the idea and gauging donor interest.

“We’re getting a warm response,” Reid said.

Common goals with city

Work has been quietly happening behind the scenes at the Y for years to put such a project forward as a priority.

There aren’t any concrete building plans or fundraising goals finalized just yet, but Reid said the Y continues to plan — in partnership with the City of Kamloops.

Coun. Kelly Hall said city representatives had the opportunity to meet with YMCA BC executives while attending the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver earlier this fall.

Hall said they brought forward their Build Kamloops recreation plans, knowing the Kamloops Y is also hoping to upgrade its size and capacity.

“I thought it would be a great vision opportunity for us to see where they're going, to tell them where we're going, and see if there's any synergies where we might be able to work together on the development of a new facility in the Y,” Hall said.

He noted the project is still in its preliminary stages, and he anticipates further discussions will take place in the near future.

“There's a lot of opportunity for discussion and some great growth potential for the Y within the city of Kamloops,” Hall said.

In the meantime, Reid said the Y and its volunteers are working hard to advance plans for the Battle Street properties.

“The Y’s had a long history in this community. And you've got to modernize, you’ve got to change with the times. Fifty years ago, some ordinary citizens said, ‘We need this,’ worked their tails off to create this,” he said, pointing to the decades-old recreation centre.

“Today, there's some ordinary citizens doing the same thing.”