Probation for man who threatened to kill misbehaving teens at North Kamloops mall

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who accosted and threatened to kill two teenagers who were misbehaving inside Northills Mall has been ordered to spend the next year on probation.

Joseph Louie Topper, 53, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to two counts of uttering threats. A charge of assault was stayed following his sentencing.

Court heard Topper was in the Shoppers Drug Mart area at Northills Mall on Aug. 10 when two boys, ages 14 and 15, rode past him — one on a bike and the other on a scooter.

"A man who was later identified as Mr. Topper yelled at them to get off their bicycles,” Crown articled student Jaewon Shin said in court.

"When the boys yelled back at Mr. Topper telling him it wasn’t his job to tell them what to do, Mr. Topper yelled back at the boys telling them he was going to punch them, and he began chasing the boys across the mall.”

Topper caught up to the 15-year-old and grabbed him by the back of the neck. He let go after about 10 seconds and approached the 14-year-old.

“Mr. Topper then began yelling at the two of them, stating ‘I’m going to effing kill you’ and ‘I’m going to get you,’” Shin said.

“The incident drew a large crowd and Mr. Topper left the scene. He was arrested approximately 30 minutes later.”

No weapons were brandished, but Shin said Topper had a pocket knife on his waist and he was touching it while yelling at the boys.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said his client lives on social assistance and does not drive. He asked the judge to stop short of barring Topper from the mall.

"He is able to stay away from Shoppers Drug Mart, but he does his grocery shopping and other business and banking at that mall,” he said.

Topper was apologetic in court and hung his head while Shin described the circumstances of the offence.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett called Topper’s actions “an overreaction.” She sentenced him to 12 months of probation, with conditions requiring he stay away from the victims, take counselling as directed and complete 20 hours of community service.

As a condition of his probation, Topper will be prohibited from visiting Shoppers Drug Mart at Northills Mall, but he will be allowed in the mall itself.

“I don’t know why two youths would be in a mall on bikes and scooters, but nonetheless they were,” the judge said.

“Mr. Topper felt that was inappropriate and he acted out quite disproportionately to the youths’ poor behaviour."