Kamloops police asking for help to identify suspect after liquor bottle stolen

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Kamloops police are asking for help to identify a suspect after a liquor bottle was stolen from a business.

Kamloops police are asking for help to identify a suspect after a bottle of liquor was shoplifted from a Valleyview business.

In a news release, RCMP said officers were called to a business on the 2100-block of East Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday after a man allegedly stole the item.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 60s with dark brown hair and scruffy facial hair, standing 5-foot-7. He was wearing a grey shirt, black pants and a white hat.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.