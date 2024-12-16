Thompson Regional Hospital District approves provisional five-year plan ahead of 2025 budget

Photo: Contributed

The Thompson Regional Hospital District unanimously approved its provisional five-year financial plan on Thursday, which comes with a second consecutive five per cent tax increase in 2025.

Last year the hospital board approved a tax increase of five per cent for each year between 2024 and 2028 to maintain reserve fund levels as it covers its share of cost overruns associated with Phase 2 renovations at Royal Inland Hospital and a $359 million cancer care centre project.

The estimated tax implications for 2025 of a five per cent, or $860,800, increase, is an additional cost of $10.61 per year for an average residential home within the TRHD that is assessed at $680,000.

This would mean a total owing of $221.61 in 2025, which is currently based on 2024 BC Assessment values.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District chief financial officer Carla Fox told the hospital board the TRHD collected about $17.2 million in taxes in 2024 and are projected to collect about $18 million in 2025. Total revenue is expected to be just under $50 million.

Fox said its difficult to regularly add to capital reserve funds at the moment as she’s drawn down those funds to reduce the amount of borrowing the TRHD does for the cancer centre to help keep tax rates lower.

“After a five year period, I would like to get back to contributing to the capital reserve more consistently each year.” Fox said.

Among expenditures in 2025 is about a $12 million payment towards the cancer care project, while the hospital board has about two more payments left for the patient care tower project of $1.4 million in 2025 and $700,000 in 2026, Fox said.

She said there is also $7.3 million of new capital funding requests coming in 2025 and there's a large amount from last year still not paid out.

The Interior Health Authority provides the TRHD with cost estimates for capital under $100,000, as well as estimated requests for major capital over $100,000 prior to Dec. 31 each year to include in the provisional budget.

The TRHD five-year plan and budget is adopted each year in March, but provisional ones are required to be approved by the board prior to Dec. 31 the year before, allowing staff time to take into consideration the property assessment values provided by BC Assessment.