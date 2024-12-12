Colombo Lodge closing in on $100K goal to bolster cancer care in Kamloops

Photo: Columbo Lodge photo Pictured left to right: Victor Lizzi, Colombo Lodge Society; Mario J. Bruno, Colombo Lodge Society; Marcy Matthew, RIH Foundation; Paolo Munegatto, Colombo Lodge Society; Dino Bernardo, Colombo Lodge Society / RIH Foundation

The Colombo Lodge Society has raised $35,000 for cancer care services at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

The society set a goal of contributing $100,000 over five years to the RIH Foundation back in 2019 to bolster cancer care, and has now raised $60,000 to date — $25,000 at last year's Spring Fling banquet and another $35,000 from this year's event.

“This would not have been possible with out the generous support of our sponsors: 'Placca' (Platinum) Kamloops Ford Lincoln, Wilson M. Beck Insurance; 'Oro' (Gold) Art Knapp, Pronto Enterprises, Excel Industries; 'Argento' (Silver) Latina Landscaping, Mittz Kitchen, Twisted Steak, Mattress King, Coast Claims, The Noble Pig, Gillespie Lawyers, Derek V. Smoluk Notary along with numerous silent auction contributors,” the society said in a press release.

The next Spring Fling is scheduled for April 26, and the society hopes to raise the $40,000 remainder at that event.

“The RIH Foundation extends its sincerest thanks to the Colombo Lodge Society for their inspiring generosity and unwavering dedication to improving cancer care services at Royal Inland Hospital. Together, we are making a profound difference in the lives of patients and families in our community,” the foundation said in the release.

The Colombo Lodge Society is a volunteer-based organization founded in 1914.

The society said it has raised more than $4 million over the course of its history.

Details about ticket availability and event specifics for the 2025 Spring Fling will be shared online in the coming months.