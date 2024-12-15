Proceeds from 2025 Kamloops Firefighters Calendar to benefit two non-profits

Photo: Matt Forsythe / Kamloops Firefighters Calendar The 2025 Kamloops Firefighters Calendar is now available for purchase, with all funds going to the BC Burn Fund and RIH Foundation.

It’s a smoke show all year round.

The 2025 Kamloops Firefighters Calendar is now available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting a couple of charitable organizations.

Matt Forsythe, coordinator for the Kamloops Firefighters Calendar, said this is the biggest fundraiser currently run by city firefighters.

“All proceeds go to good causes,” he said. “Our sponsorships basically cover the cost of printing, photography and all that stuff, so then every dollar from the calendar sales goes to the BC Burn Fund and the RIH Foundation.”

Forsythe said last year firefighters raised a little more than $20,000 for the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation. They were also able to write a $10,000 cheque to the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund — money that came from calendar sales, and partly from other fundraising campaigns.

He said this year, they have printed 2,000 calendars, which are priced at $20 when picked up in person and $25 when purchased online.

“If we could sell out, that would be fantastic — and then that's $40,000 that we have to work with,” Forsythe said.

He said the firefighter calendar is a tradition that’s long been associated with fire departments. On the coast, calendars have been printed for decades, with the content adapting to the times.

Historically, the initiative has served as a fundraiser for the BC Burn Fund. However, Kamloops firefighters wanted to keep some of the calendar funds more local, and paired up with the RIH Foundation. Money raised from calendar sales are split between these two organizations.

Forsythe said he puts out a call for volunteers in January of each year, with firefighters using the July photoshoot date as a good motivator to get into peak physical shape.

“Some people come from a body-building background, so they'll do their whole cutting thing and all that stuff prior to the photo shoot — kind of treat it like they're going on stage,” Forsythe said.

“It gives them a little bit of a sense of purpose and a good direction to go, and then they're healthy and in shape for the summer.”

People can order calendars or make an online donation at kamloopsfirefighters.com. Forsythe noted calendars aren’t shipping until the Canada Post strike has resolved.

Local residents can pick up calendars in person at Home Hardware near Halston Avenue, Runners Sole, Golds Gym or from Fire Hall 1 on Summit Drive during regular business hours.