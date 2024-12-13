Same men charged in two separate violent robberies in downtown Kamloops

Photo: RCMP Police released this image of a suspect in a violent robbery and assault in downtown Kamloops on July 18.

The same two men are facing serious assault charges in connection with a pair of violent robberies in downtown Kamloops.

Charges have been laid in relation to two robberies in which the victim was beaten — one on July 18 and another on Oct. 3.

On July 18, police were called to the 100-block of Victoria Street West just before 11 p.m. for a report of an assault. At the time, Mounties said the victim had been “violently assaulted and robbed” near First Avenue and Victoria Street West.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and police later released a still from surveillance footage showing a suspect.

On Oct. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of Third Avenue and St. Paul Street for a report of a fight. Police said an injured person was transported from the scene to hospital by ambulance.

Darcy Dean Anderson, 36, and David Alex Wilson, 36, are facing charges of robbery and assault causing bodily harm in connection with both incidents. They both face an additional count of wearing a disguise to commit an offence relating to the October allegation.

Ronald Douglas Arndt, 33, is also charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm in relation to the July incident.

Anderson and Wilson are in custody with court appearances set for the coming weeks. Arndt, meanwhile, was expected to make an appearance in court on Thursday morning.

Castanet Kamloops asked Mounties whether they believe the men are responsible for any additional incidents. Police said they could not comment because the files are before the courts.