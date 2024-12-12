Kamloops postal workers call resolution of unfair labour complaint 'a huge win'

Photo: Michael Potestio Striking CUPW Local 758 workers on Seymour Street on Thursday morning.

Striking Kamloops mail carriers say the resolution of an unfair labour practice complaint against Canada Post is a huge win.

More than 55,000 postal workers walked off the job and onto the picket line in mid-November. Key issues include wages, health and safety and staffing for weekend deliveries.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers filed a complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board at the end of November after hundreds of workers received temporary layoff notices while striking.

The union said on Wednesday a mediated settlement has been reached that requires Canada Post to tell affected workers they are no longer on temporary layoff.

Canada Post said it reserves the right to make staffing adjustments in the future if required.

Aaron Arseneau, Canada Post letter carrier and acting CUPW Local 758 president, said the reinstatement of his colleagues was “100 per cent a huge win.”

“We’re constantly fighting these battles, but it is nice to have it on such a public forum that more people can see, some of the unfairness business practices we have to deal with,” he said.

The union said about 328 workers were issued a layoff notice. Arseneau said local workers were not affected by the layoffs.

He characterized the move as an attempt to “sow fear" among the striking workers.

“They laid off people throughout all of the different groups of workers we have and all different securities — people with 20 years got laid off and people with under a year got laid off,” he said.

The strike has entered its fourth week and Arseneau said a series of rallies in Vernon and Kamloops last week and Kelowna this week has rejuvenated the striking workers.

“It’s nice to feel the solidarity, and that’s what gives us the drive to continue things like that,” he said.

“Nobody wanted to be out this long, it’s the longest CUPW strike that’s happened since the 90s, at least.”

The union presented its latest proposal on Monday and says it has moved on several issues, but Canada Post claims the union has increased its demands in some areas and the proposal only widens the gap.

Federal mediation was paused two weeks ago. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that the government is putting pressure on both sides to reach an agreement.

The postal workers will be accepting letters to Santa Claus on the picket line until Dec. 13.

"We just have to shut it down a little early so we can make sure that the letters go up to the big guy and come back in time so we can get them out to the kids before Christmas," Arseneau said.

— with files from the Canadian Press