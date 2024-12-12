Kamloops Mounties arrest Quebec man in relation to gang-related murder in Montreal

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

Kamloops Mounties arrested a man on Wednesday who was wanted in connection with a gang-related murder in Quebec.

Pierre-Andre Baptiste, 35, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder relating to a deadly May 14 shooting in Montreal.

Baptiste was arrested early Wednesday morning by police in Kamloops. RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said only that officers were assisting an out-of-province police agency in the execution of a warrant.

During a brief hearing Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court, a judge was told Kamloops prosecutors are in contact with their colleagues in Quebec regarding Baptiste’s transportation to Montreal.

Questions to police in Montreal were referred to a news release issued Wednesday. According to that statement, 17 men have now been arrested in connection with three gang-related murders in the Montreal area dating back to last year — five of them picked up on Wednesday.

"The majority of those arrested are believed to be linked to criminal street gangs in Montreal and Laval,” police said in the statement.

Baptiste is being held in jail in Kamloops. He is due back in court on Friday and he is expected to be transported back to Quebec on Monday.