Searchers scouring Sun Peaks for any sign of missing skier

Tomasz Jaholkowski, 68, has been missing since Tuesday. He was last seen on the mountain at Sun Peaks Resort.

Police and search crews are scouring the Sun Peaks alpine for a skier missing for two days.

Tomasz Jaholkowski, 68, was last seen checking into a run at Sun Peaks just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Mr. Jaholkowski does not appear to have returned to his hotel room, nor has he been heard from since checking into the run on Tuesday,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“We are very concerned for his wellbeing and are asking anyone who may have seen him or has information on his potential whereabouts to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Evelyn said Mounties, search and rescue crews and Sun Peaks Ski Patrol members are searching for Jaholkowski.

Police released a photo of Jaholkowski checking into that run on Tuesday morning. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Jaholkowski’s whereabouts can call police at 250-314-1800.