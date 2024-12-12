Search continues for missing Sun Peaks skier two days after last appearance

Photo: RCMP Tomasz Jaholkowski, 68, has been missing since Tuesday. He was last seen on the mountain at Sun Peaks Resort.

UPDATE: 1:04 p.m.

Kamloops Search and Rescue crews are still searching in Sun Peaks for a missing skier who hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning.

In a social media post, KSAR said Tomasz Jaholkowski, 68, hasn't been heard from since his last ski run check-in at Sun Peaks around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday morning. He was reported missing the next day and KSAR said it was tasked out around noon.

KSAR searched the area alongside Sun Peaks Ski Patrol with sleds, ground teams and a hummingbird drone team. A helicopter with spotters also swept the area until dark.

North Shore Search and Rescue was asked to assist in the search at 8 p.m.

Responding with Talon helicopters, the crew used thermal cameras, night vision and a helicopter-mounted RECCO.

KSAR, Sun Peaks Ski Patrol and RCMP are continuing the search, with support from members of other search and rescue teams, helicopters and drones.

Jaholkowski is described as white, 5-foot-10 and weighing around 180 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red and black Spyder ski jacket, dark ski pants, a black and red toque and green skis.

Anyone with information that may point to Jaholkowski is asked to contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP detachment at 250-314-1800.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:21 a.m.

Police and search crews are scouring the Sun Peaks alpine for a skier missing for two days.

Tomasz Jaholkowski, 68, was last seen checking into a run at Sun Peaks just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Mr. Jaholkowski does not appear to have returned to his hotel room, nor has he been heard from since checking into the run on Tuesday,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“We are very concerned for his wellbeing and are asking anyone who may have seen him or has information on his potential whereabouts to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Evelyn said Mounties, search and rescue crews and Sun Peaks Ski Patrol members are searching for Jaholkowski.

Police released a photo of Jaholkowski checking into that run on Tuesday morning. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Jaholkowski’s whereabouts can call police at 250-314-1800.