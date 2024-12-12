Crash kills Chase man near Pritchard; witnesses sought

Photo: Castanet FILE - Witnesses or dash camera footage of a fatal crash on?Kamloops Shuswap Road near Pritchard is being sought by Mounties.

A white Chevrolet pickup left the road and struck a tree at approximately 11:30 p.m. Dec. 6., killing one Chase man, 27, and injuring another, 22, RCMP said in a press release on Thursday.

The investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the crash is currently unknown.

“We are looking for dash camera or video surveillance footage of Kamloops Shuswap Road between Kamloops and Pritchard,” Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg with Chase RCMP said in the press release.

“We would also like to speak with anyone who may have passed the scene before emergency services arrived or who may have information pertinent to the investigation”.

Anyone with dash camera evidence, video surveillance of Kamloops Shuswap Road or even those who were eye witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221 and quote file 2024-2782.