IG Wealth Management marks 18th year donating to Christmas Cheer Fund

Photo: Josh Dawson IG Wealth Management's Kamloops office is a long-time supporter of the Christmas Cheer Fund.

For nearly two decades, IG Wealth Management’s Kamloops office has supported the Christmas Cheer Fund.

Andrea Ciccone, IG Wealth Management executive assistant, said this will be the company’s 18th year giving to the fund, which has benefited a number of local charities.

“We’ve donated over $60,000 as an office to the Christmas Cheer Fund,” Ciccone said, adding it's important to give, especially at this time of the year.

“It’s something that, as an office, we hold dear. We have clients and staff that have worked with some of the charities that are supported.”

Ciccone said Dean Nicholson, a former consultant, started the office initiative — and it’s just kept going, year after year.

“It is definitely a legacy thing, and we hope that we will be able to continue to donate to this cause for many, many years,” Ciccone said.

This year, money raised through the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Fund will support the Kamloops Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, BGCK’s Journey Fund, and the Centre for Seniors Information Secret Santa Program.

To find out more information or to donate, people are invited to stop by a pop-up booth set up at the Kamloops Indoor Farmers Market at 140 Laburnum Dr. on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

BCICF’s Christmas Cheer Donation Station at 250 Victoria St. is also open each day until Friday, Dec. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. People are encouraged to stop by, make a donation and stop in for a selfie.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).

As of Dec. 7, this year's donors include:

