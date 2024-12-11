New apartment building in Dufferin moves ahead as council considers rezoning application

Photo: City of Kamloops A 34-unit rental apartment may rise on this lot along Pacific Way.

A new rental apartment building in the Dufferin neighbourhood can move ahead after Kamloops city council gave its blessing at its Tuesday meeting.

Council unanimously approved issuing a public notice of intent to issue a development permit and rezoning approval to Brevik Holdings, which intends to build a new three-storey, 34-unit apartment building on a vacant lot at 1705 Pacific Way, just up the street from Duffy’s Pub.

The property required a rezoning from medium to medium-high density to permit the proposed building’s 34 units.

The building will be three storeys tall and consists of 12 studio units, 14 one-bedrooms and eight two-bedroom units. The property will be accessed via Pacific Way and the 26 required off-street parking stalls will be provided beneath the building in a parkade.

Site planning for this development features a continuous pedestrian walkway from the building entrances to the street.

The development permit is subject to the pending adoption of the rezoning bylaw.

Council approved moving the application ahead by a vote of 8-1, with Coun. Stephen Karpuk abstaining due to a perceived conflict of interest because he works nearby.