North Shore Urgent and Primary Care Centre open for walk-in patients, phone appointments

Photo: Tim Petruk The new North Shore Urgent and Primary Care Centre is now fully open for patients, accepting walk-ins and appointments made over the phone.

After a gradual opening, the new North Shore Urgent and Primary Care Centre is now available for patient walk-ins and appointments 11 hours a day, seven days a week.

The $5.4. million UPCC, located in the Northills Shopping Centre at 700 Tranquille Rd., offers primary care services for people who don’t require an emergency room visit, but need support for health concerns within 12 to 24 hours.

“We are excited to welcome patients to the second urgent and primary care clinic in Kamloops at Northills Centre, where it will be co-located with our laboratory and medical-imaging departments,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, in a statement.

“This convenient, comprehensive access to care will help reduce the need to travel for different services for people living on the North Shore.”

As of Tuesday, the North Shore UPCC is open from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., seven days per week, including statutory holidays.

In a news release, B.C.'s Ministry of Health said the urgent care centre is available for people who don’t have a primary care provider and those who aren’t able to immediately schedule an appointment with their primary care provider.

Residents can seek treatment for things like sprains, cuts, high fevers and minor infections.

According to the ministry, the UPCC will have about 30 full-time equivalent health-care practitioners when fully staffed, including family physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, physiotherapists and administrative personnel.

Mike O’Reilly, Kamloops city councillor and chair of the Thompson Regional Hospital District board, said in a statement there is a great need for more health care resources in the region.

“This urgent and primary care centre on the North Shore will benefit many people in the Thompson-Nicola region who are seeking care,” he said.

“Our board welcomes this new facility, and we are pleased to contribute to capital costs.”

The health-care centre cost $5.4, with the Ministry of Health contributing $3.4 million and the TRHD pitching in $2 million. The ministry has approved $6.7 million in annual operating funding for the UPCC.

The North Shore UPCC can be accessed by walking in during operating hours or calling the central phone line at 250-314-2256. The phone line opens at 10 a.m., and callers can book an appointment at the North Shore facility or the Urgent Primary Care and Learning Centre at 311 Columbia St.