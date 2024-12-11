Time served for man who drunkenly trashed front entryway at North Kamloops apartment building

Photo: KTW file

A man who drunkenly smashed the front entrance to a North Kamloops apartment last year has been sentenced to more than three months in jail and ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution.

Justin Curtis Latimer, 34, was sentenced Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of mischief under $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

Court heard police were called to an apartment building at 455 Hilltop Ave. at about 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2023, for a report of a “highly intoxicated man” carrying a 24-pack of beer.

Crown prosecutor Kaitlyn Lafontaine-Hait said a resident of the building told Mounties she was threatened.

“She reported that the man was yelling and swearing outside the front doors, which were below her apartment, and she had gone out to ask him to quiet down since it was the middle of the night,” she said.

"She said that he yelled at her, saying he was on the phone, and then began threatening her and her husband, saying he would stab them.”

When police arrived, the man fled. He was arrested a short time later.

Lafontaine-Hait said the owners of the apartment building paid $1,003 to replace the glass Latimer broke.

Defence lawyer Sam Williams said Latimer has struggled with addictions issues, but is now “on the path to rehabilitation.”

“Intoxication — alcohol — was definitely a factor in this incident,” he said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey sentenced Latimer to 113 days in jail, which works out to a sentence of time served.

He was also sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to pay $1,003 in restitution.