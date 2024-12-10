Kamloops Honda donates $80K to Royal Inland Hospital Foundation

Photo: Shannon Mitchell

A Kamloops auto dealership presented an $80,000 cheque to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation on Tuesday.

According to Kamloops Honda, the money will be used to enhance “critical healthcare services and infrastructure” at RIH.

“As Kamloops and the surrounding area continues to grow, so too does the urgent need for kidney and mental health care,” Troy Collinge, the dealership’s general manager, said.

“This growing demand places an incredible strain on our local hospital and its dedicated staff, especially when funding remains unchanged. It’s a reminder we all share a responsibility to support the incredible people who work tirelessly to care for our community.”

The donation was made on behalf of Kamloops Honda, CanadaOne Auto and the Priestner family, according to the dealership.