TRU gets anonymous $100k donation to support interdisciplinary climate change research

Photo: TRU Dr. Courtney Mason, TRU professor and Canada Research Chair in Rural Livelihoods and Sustainable Communities, was awarded the The Blair Climate Change Research Initiative grant for his two-year research project.

An anonymous $100,000 donation will be used to fund research at Thompson Rivers University aimed at tackling climate change challenges.

In a news release, TRU said the donor gave the money to help create the Blair Climate Change Research Initiative Fund. Its the first time a philanthropic gift has been dedicated for an interdisciplinary research project at TRU.

“I’m very concerned about what’s happening with our climate, and I want to do something that might make a difference,” the donor said.

“I like the idea of getting people from different perspectives together because I know the science is important, but changing people’s attitudes is also important. To do that, psychology, sociology, science and all the parts have to come together.”

The Blair Climate Change Research Initiative grant was awarded to TRU professor and Canada Research Chair in Rural Livelihoods and Sustainable Communities Dr. Courtney Mason.

Mason’s two-year research project aims to understand how parks can minimize risks to local ecosystems, foster socio-economic opportunities and manage climate-related environmental change.

“With federal, provincial and Indigenous governments currently working together to massively expand park systems throughout the country, protected areas led by Indigenous communities have now become a beacon of hope for natural climate solutions,” Mason said.

TRU associate professor of economics Dr. Joel Wood is the co-lead on the project, and said the project will bring together researchers from across campus to study the topic.

“This funding support is critical for starting the project and will be key to securing additional research grants to expand its scope,” he said.

The team of researchers include faculty members Jessica Owen from natural resource science, Patrick Brouder, Kimberly Thomas-Francois and Jason Johnston from tourism, Natalie Clark from social work and Rod McCormick in education.