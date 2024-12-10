Christmas Cheer Donation Station returns to Victoria Street for another week

Photo: Michael Potestio Terri Mochikas with the BCICF is ready to welcome visitors at the Christmas Cheer Donation Station, 250 Victoria St.

The Christmas Cheer Donation Station will stay open for another week.

The BC Interior Community Foundation has set up shop inside a storefront at 250 Victoria St., complete with a festive fireside photo booth and selfie station with giant marquee letters. Guest artist Yvonne Reddick will also be on hand displaying her work.

This year’s Christmas Cheer Fund is supporting the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Centre for Seniors Information’s Secret Santa program and BGC Kamloops’ Journey Fund.

The donation station is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday.

Wenda Noonan, BCICF executive director, said she’s received good feedback from visitors.

“They have enjoyed stopping in to look at the artwork, as well as taking festive, fun and sometimes awkward photos,” she said.

Noonan asked to thank sponsors Reeve Harrison, the Fireplace Centre and Be our Guest Events and Decor for their donations to help operate the storefront.

The donation station opened last week and was part of a festive two-day event to help raise money for the Christmas Cheer Fund.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).